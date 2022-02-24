Spindle Items

Employees in customer-facing service roles have been known to get upset with certain things that customers do on a regular basis. For example, some restaurant servers can't stand the customer habit of snapping or clapping to get their attention because it can be degrading. Chipotle employees have said it's particularly frustrating when customers ask for more food after the worker finished making an item. Since the chain uses an assembly line, it's easiest if patrons ask for everything they want at once where it makes the most sense.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 4 HOURS AGO