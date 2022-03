James Wiseman has been working hard to get back on the floor. It's been a rough start to Wiseman's career, as the big man has played just 39 career games after going top-2 in the 2020 draft; however, the Warriors are still hopeful that he can be a key contributor for years to come. With some positive developments coming out of practices and scrimmages, it seems as if the beginning of that process could be nearing.

