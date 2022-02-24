Road Trip: Enjoy fresh maple syrup at Ambler Farm in Wilton

Maple sugar season is in full swing at the Ambler Farm in Wilton.

The 22 acres of land has been family-owned property for over 200 years.

When the town of Wilton purchased the property, the deed stipulated that the property be maintained and the historical buildings on the property be restored and available for community use.

The height of sugaring season is currently underway. Maple trees are tapped to obtain their sap for which maple syrup is made from. Around 40 gallons of sap will produce 1 gallon of maple syrup.

Ambler Farm is open to the public and features a variety of animals that everyone is welcome to come and visit. The farm recently acquired a Hampshire sheep named Jerry. The farm also has two resident goats, bunnies, turkeys, baby chicks, hens and some ducks.

Ambler Farm also has several different gardens and historical buildings.

Ambler Farm is an open space that is available to the community 365 days a year from dawn to dusk.