ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk shooter The Ascent comes to PlayStation

By News
Eurogamer.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ascent is set for release on PlayStation consoles next month. Heavily rumoured last month, studio Neon Giant has confirmed the game will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on 24th March. The announcement comes with a brand new launch trailer you can watch below. "We've been blown away by...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Microsoft explicitly confirms it will keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberpunk#The Ascent#Video Game#Neon Giant#Dlc#Swedish#Xbox Game Pass
PC Gamer

How does Lost Ark compare to Diablo 3 and Path of Exile?

There's nothing an ARPG loves more than a big fight, except perhaps rummaging through the corpses that are left over for a snazzier pair of shoes. So, with Lost Ark having recently entered the fray as a major contender to the ARPG throne, I thought it might be fun to toss it in a pit with the genre's other big-hitters of the last decade, namely Diablo 3 and Path of Exile, and let them duke it out in a series of arbitrary, but lethal, challenges. Which game has the loveliest loot, or the most satisfying skills? Which best conveys the feeling of turning a god into jam with the click of a mouse?
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
The US Sun

Cyberpunk 2077 console update comes with exciting PS5 features

CYBERPUNK 2077 is now available on the PS5 following some next-gen updates, according to new reports. The popular video game, developed by CD Projekt Red, is now optimized for all major gaming systems including the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S after it underwent several internal updates. The next-gen console improvements...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Game Pass along with new-gen patch

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – at least that’s what we’re being led to believe by several screenshots from Xbox users. Cyberpunk 2077 launched in late 2020 to a very mixed response and was harshly criticized at the time for bug and performance issues. Now, more than a year later, it seems like the developer and publisher CD Projekt RED has a big announcement for fans, as today a stream announcing the future of Cyberpunk 2077 will premier on CDPR’s Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

New Pokémon travel show will feature an actual Pikachu bus

If Arceus wasn’t enough to give you your fix of new Pokémon adventures, a new variety show set to hit Japanese television this April might just do the trick. As pointed out by Kotaku, the show will be called Poké Doko: Pokémon to Doko Iku?! (which translates to “Where’s Poké: Where Are You Going With Pokémon?!”). The new show, which will be known with its abbreviated title, Poké Doko, will prominently feature a Pikachu-styled bus and will hit TV Tokyo, a major Tokyo television channel that specializes in anime.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Here's why you should play the PS4 version of Elden Ring on PS5

Before you eagerly launch yourself into Elden Ring and prepare to die countless times, you might want to rethink how you’re playing the game if you’re on PS5. That’s because tests have suggested that the PS4 Pro version of the game is in fact the best way to play Elden Ring if you want to prioritize frame rate.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
dbltap.com

Life Is Strange 2 Dev Plans On Releasing Eight Games By 2025, Report Says

Life is Strange 2 developer Dontnod is planning to release eight games between this year and 2025, according to a press release by the company. Gerda: A Flame in Winter and a new title from Studio Tolima have already been announced as upcoming titles Dontnod will publish, while the other six it will develop have been teased in Dontnod's Feb. 23 press release. The release dates of these 8 projects are expected between 2022 and 2025.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fortnite brings back Aloy for Horizon Forbidden West's launch

Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy is back and ready for it all over again in Fortnite Battle Royale. As you can see just below, Aloy has now dropped back into Fortnite, and you can now acquire Horizon Forbidden West's protagonist through the in-game item store. You can purchase Aloy by herself for the sum total of 1,500 V-Bucks, or you can shell out a total of 2,600 V-Bucks if you want to bag the character plus the Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, and the Heart-rizon Emote.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy