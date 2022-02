The adoptive fathers of Harmony Montgomery's brother Jamison have made a plea to the children's father to share what he knows about his daughter Harmony's disappearance. The 7-year-old girl has not been seen since October 2019, but Manchester Police only became aware of her disappearance in December. Their search for Harmony has led to hundreds of tips to a dedicated hotline, the arrest of her father Adam Montgomery and stepmother Kayla Monthgomery on fraud charges, and a multi-day search of the house where she last lived.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO