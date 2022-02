PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside the Internal Affairs Headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia. One of the bullets came through a cafeteria window. The shooting happened on Dungan Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday. Police say someone shot at a woman and a bullet went through the window and hit a wall. Investigators say luckily nobody was hurt. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO