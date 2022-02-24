Get Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection for cheap from Humble Bundle

Are Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC increasing? Currently, the latter costs $10 and month, while the former runs at $15 a month. On the surface level, this isn't cheap, but considering what subscribers get in return, it's practically theft. Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are such good deals that subscribers and those on the outside looking in are anticipating a price increase, because, surely a price increase is coming. And a price increase will happen, if not purely due to inflation over time, but it sounds like a price increase isn't happening anytime soon. During a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer seem to downplay concerns that Microsoft is waiting to get more people through the front door and hooked before jacking up the price.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO