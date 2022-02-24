ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Get Sid Meier's Ultimate Collection for cheap from Humble Bundle

By Deals
Eurogamer.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for a new game to get lost in for hours on end, you won't want to miss out on Sid Meier's games as they're absolute time sinks. Perhaps the most well-known of the Sid Meier series' is Civilization, a turn-based strategy game where players must build and lead...

www.eurogamer.net

GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask is coming to Switch next week

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Switch release date will dawn next week. The melancholy followup to Ocarina of Time will be playable on Switch on Friday, February 25, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. The release date announcement follows its initial nod for inclusion in the service, which Nintendo first revealed alongside the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie in January.
VIDEO GAMES
Sid Meier
Telegraph

Sid Meier interview: ‘Before Civilization, strategy was a dirty word in gaming’

A few days before his birthday, it is difficult to tell whether Sid Meier is about to turn 68 or 16. The Canadian-American video game programmer and designer, best known for his Civilization turn-based strategy series, speaks about his work with such enthusiasm, you would suspect that he barely considers it work at all. “After college, I just wanted to do cool things with computers,” he says, smiling over Zoom, from his home in Baltimore, Maryland.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Microsoft explicitly confirms it will keep Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation, bring Call of Duty to Nintendo

In context: Earlier this week, Microsoft published a declaration of commitment to openness and fairness on its platforms, in which it suggested it wouldn’t exclude Call of Duty games from the PlayStation platform. The president of Microsoft has since laid this out in language that, while less ambiguous, still leaves some unanswered questions.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Zelda games that need to come to Nintendo Switch ASAP

Despite being one of Nintendo’s flagship series, The Legend of Zelda has been pretty neglected of late. Its 35th anniversary last February was underwhelming — particularly when compared to Mario’s 35th months prior and Pokémon’s 25th a couple of weeks later — and less than half of its mainline games are playable on the Switch five years into the console’s life cycle. What gives?
VIDEO GAMES
KXAN

Amazon may restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X this week

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s no secret it’s hard to get your hands on electronics right now. Gaming consoles are remarkably rare due to both huge demand and massive manufacturing and supply chain difficulties. Nonetheless, rumor has it an Amazon restock could be imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Steam Deck review

The Steam Deck is a brilliant gaming device that should appeal to PC gamers looking for a way to play their games while on the go, but who don’t fancy a gaming laptop. For console gamers who want a polished, straightforward experience, knock half a star off our score, but don’t discount the Steam Deck either.
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Is Acquiring 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Collaborator SRD

Nintendo is finally acquiring long-time collaborator Systems Research and Development Co. (SRD) after four decades of partnership. Regularly partaking in the development and programming process for many of Nintendo’s games and consoles, SRD was founded back in 1979 and began working with the Japanese gaming giant during production for the Famicom/NES. Since then, they’ve aided in the development of almost every Nintendo console and hundreds of video game titles, including nearly all The Legend of Zelda installments as well as the latest hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Shadow Warrior 3’ is coming to PlayStation Now at launch

Shadow Warrior 3 will be available on subscription service PlayStation Now from next week, Devolver Digital has announced. Originally due out 2021, Shadow Warrior 3 was delayed to sometime in 2022, eventually receiving a release date of March 1. Now, publisher Devolver Digital has confirmed that the game will also be available on PlayStation Now to all subscribers on launch day. The release date was confirmed earlier this month, along with details on the voice cast.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Here's why you should play the PS4 version of Elden Ring on PS5

Before you eagerly launch yourself into Elden Ring and prepare to die countless times, you might want to rethink how you’re playing the game if you’re on PS5. That’s because tests have suggested that the PS4 Pro version of the game is in fact the best way to play Elden Ring if you want to prioritize frame rate.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Jurassic World PlayStation VR 2 game under development

It has been revealed this week that the game designers at Coatsink the studio responsible for creating Jurassic World Aftermath game. Are currently working on a launch title for the new PlayStation VR 2 headset. Sony unveiled the next generation virtual reality headset earlier this month but as yet hasn’t announced a launch date or pricing for the new gaming hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals live right now

The Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals come at a perfect time for those of you on the hunt for any games and accessories. This is a good sale in which to pick up any Nintendo items you've been thinking of purchasing this year so far, and we've rounded up some of the biggest and best deals from all of the biggest retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Comments on Possible Xbox Game Pass Price Increase

Are Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate prices on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC increasing? Currently, the latter costs $10 and month, while the former runs at $15 a month. On the surface level, this isn't cheap, but considering what subscribers get in return, it's practically theft. Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are such good deals that subscribers and those on the outside looking in are anticipating a price increase, because, surely a price increase is coming. And a price increase will happen, if not purely due to inflation over time, but it sounds like a price increase isn't happening anytime soon. During a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer seem to downplay concerns that Microsoft is waiting to get more people through the front door and hooked before jacking up the price.
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES

