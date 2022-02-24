ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

This ASUS ROG keyboard, Strix Impact 2 mouse, and Scabbard 2 mousepad bundle is now under £150

By Deals
Eurogamer.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're thinking about getting a new gaming keyboard and want to save some desk space then a 65 per cent keyboard can be the perfect form factor as it gives you arrow and page keys but has a tiny impact on your desk's real-estate. Most smaller form-factor keyboards...

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

There’s no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your options may seem like a daunting task. If you don’t know how to start, it’s highly recommended that you go for HP laptop deals, as the brand is known for reliable devices at affordable prices. One of the laptops that are on sale from HP is the HP Pavilion Laptop, with the 14z-ec000 model down to $430 from its original price of $570 after a $140 discount, and the 14-ec0023nr model down to $500 from its original price of $700 after a $200 discount.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Grab a powerful new Dell laptop while it’s only $300

With all the available options under retailers’ laptop deals, it’s tough to narrow down your choices, but you can start by focusing on Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most reliable names in the computing industry because of products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is currently on sale with a $219 discount from Dell that makes it more affordable at just $300, compared to its normal price of $519.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asus Rog#Wireless Keyboard#Gaming Keyboard#Keyboards#Rog Nx#Red Switch#Strix Impact 2 Mouse#Scan Asus#Rgb
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s largest iPad Pro model that is receiving a $100 discount on its entry-level variant that comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s proprietary M1 chip that makes this tablet one of the most potent tablets in the market. You can purchase one for just $999, but you can also opt for the 256GB storage variant that comes with the same 8GB RAM, processor, and $100 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The 512GB storage model is getting $99 savings, so it is still a great option that is available for $1,300. The 1TB and 2TB storage variants are also receiving $100 savings so that you can buy yours for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. These last two options pack 16GB RAM under the hood, making them more potent. However, none of these models feature LTE support.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
TechRadar

These Lenovo Presidents' Day laptop deals start from only $99

A range of Lenovo laptop deals are already live ahead of the Presidents' Day sales with savings of up to 70% and prices starting from just $99. Whether you're after a bargain Chromebook, versatile 2-in-1 device or a high-performance ultrabook, there are some huge offers available today. We've picked out some of the very best right here.
ELECTRONICS
Wired

10 Early President's Day Sales on Laptops and Tablets

Need a new laptop or tablet? Whether it's for school or work, now is a good time to snag one. Many of our favorite laptops and tablets are on sale for the upcoming President's Day holiday, so if your machine has been sputtering, you can save some cash when you upgrade. Be sure to check out our buying guides for the Best Macbooks, Best Chromebooks, Best Laptops, Best Cheap Laptops, and Best Laptop Backpacks for more recommendations.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is down to $520 for a limited time

If you’re in the market for a bigger laptop, 17-inch laptop deals have become less frequent with so much tech shrinking down in size over the years, but one of the best laptop deals around is taking place at Best Buy right now, where you can get an HP 17-inch laptop for just $520. That’s a savings of $110 from its regular price of $630, and free shipping and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 are included with your purchase, making this one of the best HP laptop deals we’ve come across and one you’ll need to act quickly on to claim.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Grab a Heavily Discounted $99 Chromebook During Best Buy's One-Day Sale

Looking for a versatile and compact budget laptop that can travel anywhere? For under $100, this Asus laptop features Chrome OS, access to thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. Save $120 off the Asus Chromebook at Best Buy today and spend just $99 to get all the basic functions you need to stay connected and productive with this ultraportable 11-inch laptop. Note this deal ends tonight.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Lenovo is selling two of its newest tablets at pretty much irresistible prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung has been getting a lot of attention lately from tablet lovers who for one reason or another don't feel like their needs are met by Apple's industry-leading iPads, but if for one reason or another, you're not very keen on ordering a member of the Galaxy Tab S8 family either, Lenovo's product portfolio might be worth a look.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Presidents Day Dell XPS sales and deals for 2022

If you’re planning to take advantage of laptop deals, you shouldn’t miss the discounts of Presidents Day sales, as you may be able to purchase a powerful machine at an affordable price. There are so many brands and models to choose from though, and if you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended that you begin by taking a look at laptops under the Dell XPS brand. Dell is one of the most trusted names in the industry, so you know you’ll get top-quality products if you go for Dell XPS deals on Presidents Day.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Samsung Tablets Worthy of Replacing Your Traditional Laptop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re looking for a new gadget for your home office or a device for your daily streaming needs, you can’t go wrong with a tablet, and Samsung makes some of the best ones. Apple iPads are known for their MacOS system but Android tablets are just as good — sometimes even better — and the Samsung tablets we’ve listed below are great for gaming, streaming or for building presentations and editing video. We’ve listed four different Samsung tablet models below, at...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an amazing Windows 11 laptop

So, how does Windows 11 run on Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro? I've been asked this quite a lot over the past few months, and, until now, I've been a bit hesitant to comment. When I switched up to an M1 Pro MacBook Pro, I knew a whole bunch of things would change. One of those was that it was the end of the line of being able to run the x86 Windows on the Mac.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy