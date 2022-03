Strategic Education guided for MSD revenue decreases in 2022 versus double-digit declines in 2021. Since my last review of Strategic Education (STRA) published in December 2021, I expressed concerns surrounding earnings guidance and weak enrollment trends in FY21 related to USHE. The company is not out of the woods yet, but management provided encouraging guidance on the Q4 2021 conference call that consolidated enrollments would only decline by mid-single digits. USHE continues to be a challenge, but management indicated that Strayer campuses have fully reopened and enrollments were improving, even reporting growth. More specifically, management stated that new enrollments, not just student retention trends, were beginning to look better and with growth expected sometime in 2022.

EDUCATION ・ 17 HOURS AGO