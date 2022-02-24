ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

The City of Walla Walla receives grant for historic preservation for the next 10 years

By Amanda Mason
 4 days ago
Walla Walla: 1917 American Theater, designed by Henry Osterman and Victor Siebert, shown here circa 1939 after a remodel and name change. Source: Elizabeth Gibson, Walla Walla
Walla Walla: The 1936 Pacific Telephone and Telegraph building was completed at the height of the Great Depression. Source: Robert A. Bennett, A Nice Place to Raise a Family

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The City of Walla Walla is asking the public to identify historic buildings, structures, objects, and sites to preserve for the next 10 years.

Thanks to a CLG (Certified Local Government) grant from the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP), the city will have resources to help preserve what Walla Walla residents and visitors deem valuable, according to a press release.

The 5½-minute survey online that closes at 5 p.m. on Friday (February 25th) will help consultants at Northwest Vernacular gather data about the history of Walla Walla and help them devise a preservation plan, according to city officials.

The City of Walla Walla said the buildings in the thirteen-block area of the Walla Walla Downtown Historic District date from 1869 to 2018. In August of 2020, the city submitted their complete National Historic Registry draft to the DAHP that highlighted those historic landmarks and locations in Walla Walla.

Walla Walla: New First Federal Savings and Loan building opens in 1965. Source: Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla
Walla Walla: The Teague Motor Company at E Rose and N Colville after a 1950 remodel (building, 1935; photo, 1959) Source: Joe Drazan’s Bygone Walla Walla

“Historic preservation is about ensuring the heritage and historic places that enrich our lives remain for future generations.” -City of Walla Walla

The project kicked off with a special meeting on February 1st at the Historic Preservation Commission.

