Masks officially optional in all Wayne County public schools

RICHMOND, Ind. — Masks in Richmond Community Schools are officially optional now.

At the Feb. 23 RCS Board of Trustees meeting, board members unanimously voted to revise the return to in-person learning plan, which was highlighted by the updated mask requirements.

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) announced Feb. 17 that schools no longer had to require masks, contact tracing or quarantining. RCS Superintendent Curtis Wright said he has told many people he would be “elated” as soon as health experts gave schools the greenlight to lift mask mandates, and he showed that with his smile once the meeting ended.

“I love to smile, I love to have a good time and I love being around folks doing the same thing,” Wright said. “The face masking prevented that for some time. However, it also prevented — as those in the health field mentioned —a lot of further death and setback.”

COVID county guidelines:Wayne County Health Board follows state lead on school COVID-19 guidelines

Wright added that he was happy to leave that decision to the health experts because, in the same way he knows how challenging it is to take on the role of an educator with little to no experience, he imagines it would be a similar challenge in the medical field.

“I would not want anyone to come into our profession believing they could replace us and do the same thing. I’m not looking forward to walking into any health complex tomorrow and do what it is that they do,” Wright said with a laugh. “I don’t think anyone would trust me. I tell folks a lot of times, ‘I’m not that type of doctor.’ I have to lean toward the medical experts.”

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

With this policy change, Richmond becomes the final school corporation in Wayne County to make masks optional. Nettle Creek Schools, Centerville-Abington Schools and Western Wayne Schools all made the switch late last week. Northeastern Wayne Schools and Seton Catholic Schools followed suit Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Originally, RCS made masks optional Friday, Feb. 18, the day after IDOH’s announcement. On Monday, Feb. 21, the decision was reversed to require masks again. The following morning, they were made optional again.

More on policy update:Richmond Schools mask policy changes - then changes again - before going optional Tuesday

The back-and-forth nature of the decision prompted parents, teachers and students to pack the RCS central office Feb. 23, and many of them voiced their opinion during the board meeting.

County decision process on mask mandate

After board members voted to keep masks optional, the speakers began filtering out. Toward the end of the meeting, when almost everyone in the public had left, Board of Trustees Vice President Jeff Slifer took a few minutes to explain why the decision-making process “seemed a little funky” over the past week.

“I think the public needs to understand that it’s easy to stand out there and shout,” Slifer said. “We’re in a position that we’re going to make half the people happy and half the people upset … I’m sorry it caused such a havoc in the community for the last five or six days, but we were trying to make everybody happy.”

He went on to list all the different levels of government and authority with which the board communicates when considering a policy change like this, mentioning eight and assuring he missed many more. When the board made its initial decision last week, it forgot to include the Richmond Teachers’ Association in the conversation. Slifer said that was the sole reason the original reversal happened, to give one last group a voice in the discussion.

“By the time we got through all these other levels of authority, we may have jumped the gun,” Slifer said. “At the same time, no disrespect was meant to any group. We were willing to pull back our mask-optional (policy) for two days to give them the right to have a discussion … We sure don’t want to confuse our community and make it seem like we don’t know what we’re doing.”

Wayne County:Employee smiles greet county government's optional mask policy

While masks are now optional throughout RCS, they are still required on public transportation, including school buses, by order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The updated policy also states that schools are no longer required to quarantine students who have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case or contact trace or report cases to IDOH. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate for five days and may return on the sixth day as long as symptoms have improved and they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.