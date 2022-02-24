Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival 2022 set for May

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival will return to the Renaissance at Colony Park in 2022.

The event will be from May 6-8. The venue will be filled with fine art, food and entertainment.

Applications for artists and vendors be found here . The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022.

