ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival 2022 set for May

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqCwZ_0eO1zYok00

RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival will return to the Renaissance at Colony Park in 2022.

Mississippi Manufacturers Association launches Mississippi Makers’ Challenge

The event will be from May 6-8. The venue will be filled with fine art, food and entertainment.

Applications for artists and vendors be found here . The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Pickle Fest to be held in June 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Pickle Fest will be held at the Mississippi Ag Museum on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The festival will feature music, games, contests and vendors. Pickle Fest is an outdoor event and will take place in rain or shine. For more information, contact organizers at 601-432-4500 or by email at msagmuseum@mdac.ms.gov.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

USM fraternity donates to Southern Pines Animal Shelter

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity donated $900 to the Southern Pines Animal Shelter. The fraternity held fundraising event “PIKES for Pups” on Valentine’s Day to raise money for the shelter. Shelter staff said the donation will help with basic necessities, medical care, enrichment opportunities and more […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Planetarium to receive checks for renovation efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Friends of the Planetarium, Junior League of Jackson and the Community Foundation of Mississippi will hold a recognition event on Tuesday, March 1 at 2 p.m.  They will announce two major leadership gifts to the Jackson Planetarium Renovation Project. The facility, first opened in 1979, is the only public planetarium in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mind, Body & Soul Race set for March 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Department of Parks and Recreation and Greater Jackson Arts Council will host the 5th annual Mind, Body & Soul Race on Saturday, May 5. The event will be held at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium located at 201 East Pascagoula Street. Race categories consist of the 5K, 1 Mile Run/Walk and Youth Fun […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Ridgeland, MS
Ridgeland, MS
Society
Ridgeland, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Ridgeland, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Eastside students apply math, reading skills during Carnival season

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Eastside Elementary School in Clinton let the good times roll while putting their knowledge of area and perimeter to work in order to build their own Mardi Gras floats. “Two of the math standards that our students tend to struggle with are area and perimeter,” fourth grade math teacher […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Miracles Radiothon provides Children’s of Mississippi with equipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi patients and their families and central Mississippi’s most familiar radio personalities will broadcast live from the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower during Mississippi Miracles Radiothon on Wednesday, March 2 through Friday, March 4. Since the first Mississippi Miracles Radiothon in 2001, the annual event has raised more than […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Patti LaBelle to perform at Thalia Mara Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Patti LaBelle will perform at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson on Friday, June 10, at 8:00 p.m. According to Ardenland, a local presale will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 3. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster by using the code “ONMYOWN.” General ticket sales begin Friday, […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Arts#Renaissance#Mississippi Makers#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

State Auditor announces “Stay in the ‘Sip” fellowship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new fellowship is available for Mississippi accounting students who are interested in working for the Office of the State Auditor. The “Stay in the ‘Sip Fellowship” pays for college tuition, books and fees for accounting students for up to three years. In return, the student will work for the Office […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Massive sinkhole still causing problems for Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A massive sinkhole has been plaguing a Jackson neighborhood for weeks. Neighbors said the unpleasant odor is still a problem. “Live sewage. You can ride down the street, and you can look and see it. I mean, species and urine. I mean, it’s horrible,” said one neighbor. The sinkhole is located […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tuesday marks 8 years since Myra Lewis’ disappearance

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Myra Lewis, who was two-years-old at the time of her disappearance, went missing from her Mississippi home on March 1, 2014. Eight years have passed since her disappearance, and authorities have not found her. On the day of her disappearance, Myra was last seen by family members playing outside her […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians offer input on future of state wildlife area

CRAWFORD, Miss. (AP) — Residents are weighing in on an attempt to return a public wildlife management area in eastern Mississippi to private ownership. The state purchased most of the property for the Black Prairie Wildlife Management Area from a private landowner in the late 1990s, The Columbus Dispatch reported. The land offers public hunting and fishing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for missing Hinds County woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Kawanna Jenkins of Jackson. She’s described as five feet three inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Jenkins was last seen Tuesday, February 22, at about 5:00 p.m. in the 2100 […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor and councilmembers at odds over garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The mayor and councilmembers are still not in agreement over garbage collection, and now they are having a war of words. During Monday’s news briefing, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he believes some councilmembers are taking bribes. Councilman Ashby Foote and Councilman Kenneth Stokes responded to the mayor’s comments. “I mean, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Petal School District to use old McDonald’s building

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) is currently renovating a former McDonald’s building for school use. Pine Belt News reported the old McDonald’s building on East Central Avenue will be built into a space for school extracurricular activities. The roof of the building has already been renovated and a new HVAC system […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Sheriff testifies in Hinds County Detention Center hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones took the stand in federal court on Monday for a third week of arguments in the Hinds County Detention Center hearing. Jones talked about his working relationship with former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan. He said when she first took the position under late Sheriff Lee Vance, […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Brooks & Dunn to perform in Brandon in May

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brooks & Dunn “Reboot 2022 Tour” will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Thursday, May 12. Special guests Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade will also perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. on […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

New catheterization lab offers treatment for Children of Mississippi NICU patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new larger and more technologically advanced catheterization laboratory at Children’s of Mississippi is allowing the children’s hospital’s smallest patients to get the cardiac diagnostic care and treatment they need. A pediatric heart catheterization involves inserting a long, flexible tube inside a child’s blood vessel and guiding it to the heart […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy