Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival 2022 set for May
RIDGELAND, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Ridgeland Fine Arts Festival will return to the Renaissance at Colony Park in 2022.
The event will be from May 6-8. The venue will be filled with fine art, food and entertainment.
Applications for artists and vendors be found here . The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022.
