Foreign Policy

Former President Bush on Russia and Ukraine conflict

By Rachel Estrada, NewsNation
 4 days ago

DALLAS, (KIAH) – NewsNation is reporting new details about the Russia and Ukraine conflict as Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Thursday morning, former President George W. Bush has issued a statement on the current crisis.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future. We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses. Ukraine is our friend and democratic ally and deserves our full support during this most difficult time.

Former President George W. Bush


