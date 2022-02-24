One dead in western Indiana crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a van collided into the back of a stopped semi tractor-trailer along Interstate 70 near Terre Haute on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 6:41 a.m., a westbound semi driven by 51-year-old Ramaz Chokheli began to slow due to the cleanup of multiple accidents that had already occurred that morning.

After Chokheli stopped, a transit van also travelling westbound and driven by someone who apparently did not see the stopped traffic collided with the rear of Chokheli’s trailer.

The impact caused the van to erupt into flames, according to state police.

A trooper near the scene tried to get the driver out of the van but was unable to do so because of the damage from the crash and the intense heat from the fire, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has yet to be positively identified. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, police said.

