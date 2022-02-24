America's Steals & Deals: SolaWave Your Way to Better Skin

Car dealerships are uniquely gifted at creating silly and even down-right sketchy marketing campaigns. It is almost a “thing.” We have all seen many silly, goofy, and sometimes funny car ads and promotions over the years. However, one Lexus dealership took the car lot commercial a step too far by reprogramming cars’ infotainment screens to show this horribly cheesy and tacky ad upon starting.

