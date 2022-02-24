ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston-area Russian business owners share impacts of Ukraine invasion

By Gianella Ghiglino
 4 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — When you walk into the Russian Cultural Center, you can smell the fresh paint on the canvases. You can almost recall the moment the brushes were dipped in oil colors.

Sophia Grinblat was born in Ukraine and came to the U.S. 30 years ago. She founded the center with the hopes of exposing Houston to the beauty of Russian and Slavic culture. Now that Russia has attacked Ukraine, Sophia worries for her safety here at home.

“One of our board members called me yesterday and said you need to call the police and ask for protection,” Grinblat said. “Maybe it’s time to contact someone and ask for protection. I don’t know.”

She says she hopes people can differentiate culture from politics. “I think culture is the opposite; it can connect people and understand each other better,” she said.

In Spring, at the Russian Food Store “Gastronome” at Grace’s Nutrition Market, you can almost taste the Kvas when you walk in. Dmytro Ivanov is a Ukrainian-American store owner who sells food products from Slavic nations. He worries a war will prevent him from getting food for his store but above all, he fears for his family.

“Of course, it will affect my family, especially if it escalates more than it is now, and I have family that lives right on the border, so it is scary,” Ivanov said.

Dmytro says above all he hopes for a better tomorrow.

