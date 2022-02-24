ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa man arrested, accused of exposing himself near a school

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
John Brock

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been arrested, accused of exposing himself at a school near Edison and Quanah Avenue.

Police say they responded to an indecent exposure call Tuesday afternoon. The caller said that a man pulled down his pants and yelled curse words at her.

Officers say John Brock committed the crime. He was later found at a nearby gas station, with an ID card and several credit cards that were not his.

Brock has been charged with false impersonation and indecent exposure.

