Tulsa man arrested, accused of exposing himself near a school
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been arrested, accused of exposing himself at a school near Edison and Quanah Avenue.
Police say they responded to an indecent exposure call Tuesday afternoon. The caller said that a man pulled down his pants and yelled curse words at her.
Officers say John Brock committed the crime. He was later found at a nearby gas station, with an ID card and several credit cards that were not his.
Brock has been charged with false impersonation and indecent exposure.
