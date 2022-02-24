ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim and Kirsten Sheridan to make ‘Lockerbie’ drama for Sky, Peacock

By Louise Tutt
Screendaily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIrish filmmakers Jim and Kirsten Sheridan will write a five-part TV series called Lockerbie based on the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988 for UK pay-TV broadcaster Sky and Universal’s streaming platform Peacock. The story is based on the fight...

www.screendaily.com

