French bulldog stolen from home in Woodland Hills, cash reward offered for safe return

A French bulldog was stolen from a home in Woodland Hills, and its owners are pleading for their beloved pet to be returned.

"They took a family member, they took our dog," said Ron Hertzberg, "I'm sorry. And it hurts a lot."

Robbers stole Bruno, the French bulldog, from the home of Ron Hertzberg and his fiancé on Monday night.

"It's very disgusting that somebody's going to steal your pet," said Hertzberg, "It's like a family member, stealing a child, a loved one. It's disgusting."

French Bulldogs are one of the most popular dog breeds according to the American Kennel Club. This puts them at high risk for dognapping.

Hertzberg says that he thinks he was being watched in the weeks leading up to the robbery, and believes the would-be robbers were tracking him and his cherished Bruno.

"About a month ago we had some person in a pickup truck drive by us while we were walking, and said 'hey that's a beautiful Frenchie. You know those are very valuable,'" said Hertzberg.

French bulldog thefts are on the rise across the U.S. About a year ago, singer lady Gaga had her French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint , and her dog walker was shot in Hollywood.

The owner of five puppies said his family was devastated after discovering their bulldogs were gone Monday afternoon.

"Make sure you're very cautious, and if you feel somebody is watching you, they probably are," said Hertzberg.

Hertzberg and his Fiancée filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department who were at the house Wednesday. There is a cash reward available for the return of Bruno, who is microchipped. The amount was not immediately disclosed.

"Please return the dog. There is a reward out there. Please return the dog," added Hertzberg. "This is our family member, this is somebody, a dog that we love so much. We've had him for two years, we just want him back."