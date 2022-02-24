Two charged with second-degree murder in beating death of 30-year-old man

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Police Department, both suspects were arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday.

David Chandler, 63, and Abel Molina, 31, are now charged with second-degree murder.

Both suspects were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, court records say.

This incident occurred around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened on N. Seneca.

The responding officers reportedly found the 30-year-old victim.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

He was later identified as Blake Barnes.

Witness reportedly told investigators that Chandler struck the victim several times with a metal pipe.

Molina was also involved, but reportedly left the scene on a bicycle prior to officers arriving.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.