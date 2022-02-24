ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Two charged with second-degree murder in beating death of 30-year-old man

 4 days ago
Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Police Department, both suspects were arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday.

David Chandler, 63, and Abel Molina, 31, are now charged with second-degree murder.

Both suspects were booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, court records say.

This incident occurred around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened on N. Seneca.

The responding officers reportedly found the 30-year-old victim.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

He was later identified as Blake Barnes.

Witness reportedly told investigators that Chandler struck the victim several times with a metal pipe.

Molina was also involved, but reportedly left the scene on a bicycle prior to officers arriving.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Phuck Diss
4d ago

what these people need to do is to be put into a cell and let them get beat by other inmates and let them find out what it is like to be injured by people that are bullies and are trying to be mean

