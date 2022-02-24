Blood drive to be held at Tougaloo College

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Myra Lewis, who was two-years-old at the time of her disappearance, went missing from her Mississippi home on March 1, 2014. Eight years have passed since her disappearance, and authorities have not found her. On the day of her disappearance, Myra was last seen by family members playing outside her […]

