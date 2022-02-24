ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Blood drive to be held at Tougaloo College

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Tougaloo College will host a blood drive on Friday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Blood drive to be held in Laurel

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will conduct the blood drive.

Donors will receive a t-shirt or tumbler.

