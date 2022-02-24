Blood drive to be held at Tougaloo College
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Tougaloo College will host a blood drive on Friday, February 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Blood drive to be held in Laurel
Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will conduct the blood drive.
Donors will receive a t-shirt or tumbler.
