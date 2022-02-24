ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Four-Legged Friends Could Be Friend to Your Brain

By Robert Preidt
Marietta Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Add better brain health to the growing list of protections your beloved pet may provide you: New research suggests that older adults with a furry companion showed slower mental declines than those without one. "Prior studies have suggested that the human-animal bond...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mountaineer

Even Washing Dishes Helps an Older Woman's Heart

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You don't need to run marathons or sweat it out on your indoor bike to boost your heart health. This is the main message of a new study that found everyday household activities including dishwashing, gardening and cooking also count when it comes to helping older women reduce their risk for heart disease.
HOME & GARDEN
WOOD

10 worst habits for your heart

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to your risk of developing heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the U.S. Let’s start with the bad﻿. Several factors raise a person’s risk for getting heart disease — a term used to describe a range of conditions that affect the heart — including some that can’t be controlled, such as family history, and others that are more complex, like having access to good-for-you foods and safe, affordable housing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Health#Black People#Dog#Health Benefits#Healthday News#Hispanic
marthastewart.com

You Can Begin Lowering Your Blood Pressure Today—Here Are Five Things to Commit to Right Now

Those with uncontrolled high blood pressure (hypertension) are more likely to experience complications like kidney failure, heart failure, heart attacks, strokes, and even death. And because people can suffer from this condition—without symptoms—for long periods of time, it can be a silent killer. Fortunately, there are things you can do right now (yes, today!) to commit to lowering your blood pressure, and most of them are quick and painless.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Trying To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Here’s Where a Cardiologist Recommends You Start

When it comes to advice about lowering your blood pressure, barriers like class, race, genetics, disability, and food access can make blanket advice downright unreasonable. So, if you’re trying to figure out how to lower your blood pressure, you’re definitely not alone. Up to 47 percent of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So, finding ways to manage it is important.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
POPSUGAR

If You Ever Wake Up During the Night Drenched in Sweat, You May Want to Talk to Your Doctor

Nothing is worse than waking up in the middle of the night, sweating as if you've just run a marathon, and needing to climb out of bed to change your pajamas and sheets before you try (try!) to drift back to sleep. But that's exactly what 10 to 60 percent of the population experiences each year, according to research published in the "Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine." The question is, why? One common reason — and don't freak out — is hot flashes.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy