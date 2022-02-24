ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

MSHP reports crashes, stranded vehicles amid winter storm

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Missouri State Highway Patrol has been keeping busy this week as another winter storm rolls through the Ozarks.

PREVIEW: Springfield pastor from Ukraine responds to Russian invasion

Troop D reported 138 calls for service on Wednesday, February 23rd.

78 of those calls were for stranded motorists and 38 were for crashes. Five of those crashes included injuries, but there were no fatalities.

#Vehicles#Extreme Weather#Mshp
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

