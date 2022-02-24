MSHP reports crashes, stranded vehicles amid winter storm

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Missouri State Highway Patrol has been keeping busy this week as another winter storm rolls through the Ozarks.

Troop D reported 138 calls for service on Wednesday, February 23rd.

78 of those calls were for stranded motorists and 38 were for crashes. Five of those crashes included injuries, but there were no fatalities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.