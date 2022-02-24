Houston Woman Brutally Beaten With Brick By Sex Offender Boyfriend; Caught Loading Her Body into Trunk of His Car

BigStock Images

A woman from Houston, Texas, is recovering after she was brutally beaten with a brick by her boyfriend.

He then stuffed her into the trunk of his car.

Frederick Lee Averette pled guilty to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury in a family violence relationship, and assault of a public servant.

Prosecutors say that on Feb. 9, 2020, Averette went to the victim's home in the early hours of the morning and waited for her to arrive.

When the victim arrived home, Averette attacked her with a brick. He struck her several times and knocked her to the ground, and continued to hit her as she lay on the ground. Averette then dragged her to his vehicle and stuffed her in his car trunk. While he was forcing the victim into the trunk, he was spotted by a passerby, who called the La Marque Police Department.

La Marque Police Department

The call most likely saved the victim's life.

Officers responded to the scene quickly. They found Averette hiding in the front floorboard. According to KPRC-TV, Averette resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers.

The victim sustained multiple fractures and lost several teeth.

According to a press release from the Galveston County Criminal District Attorney's Office, Averettewas a registered sex offender at the time of the offense. Averette had been previously sentenced to prison for the offenses of assault family violence strangulation and sexual assault of a child.

He has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.