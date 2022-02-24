ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Color Intelligence Embraces Creators with Feature-Rich Colourlab Ai v2.0

No Film School
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColor Intelligence introduced artificial intelligence to the world of color grading. Now with Colourlab Ai v2.0, a new filmmaking community gets a chance to experience the ever-evolving toolkit. This is sponsored content brought to you by Color Intelligence. Over the last decade, color grading has evolved and grown in...

nofilmschool.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Grading#Subtractive Color#Color Adjustment#Color Intelligence#Colourlab Ai V2 0#Blackmagic Design#Colourlab V2 0#Adobe Premiere#Apple Final Cut Pro
