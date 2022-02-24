ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Rowan Co. man arrested after month-long narcotics investigation, deputies say

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

ROWAN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was arrested after a month-long investigation operation conducted by multiple investigation units, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Mario Andre Partee, 33, was arrested after the investigation revealed he was trafficking methamphetamines along with other drugs.

Arrest warrants charged Partee with trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Partee is a convicted felon with a criminal history that includes:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • PWISD cocaine
  • Conspire to sell and deliver schedule two
  • Posession of a firearm by a felon
  • Simple assault
  • Assault of a female

Deputies say Partee additionally had two outstanding orders for arrest. Those charges — the assault of a female and resisting and delaying a law enforcement officer.

Partee received a $500,000 secured bond for his trafficking charges as well as an additional $8,000 for his outstanding charges.

