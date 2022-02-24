Child tax credit 2022 update – Bonus new $175 payments per child on the way as $8,000 benefit available to families

Last child tax credit payment amount explained: how much will you get?

In New Mexico on Monday, February 14, 2022, legislators passed a bill that provides $380million in tax relief.

The bill includes a new child tax credit for up to $175 per child. The tax credit depends on income level, though it is not clear who will qualify.

It comes as parents could be eligible for up to $8,000 child tax credit to help them with the costs of raising a family.

Apart from child tax credit payments struggling families could also qualify for the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

The child and dependent credit allows parents to claim up to 50 per cent of their childcare expenses which would b up to $16,000 for two or more children.

This means families who spent at least $16,000 can get half back from the IRS upon filing a 2021 tax return.

Family and Medical Leave Act explained, continued

According to the Department of Labor, only 56 percent of employees are eligible for the FMLA.

Even though qualified Americans are guaranteed time off, it is unpaid. This is problematic because the majority of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck.

There’s a chance your employer might offer paid leave – but it’s not common. In fact, only 19 percent of US workers have access to paid family leave through their employers.

Family and Medical Leave Act explained

The 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) states that employees can take up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave each year.

However, some limitations disqualify employees for the FMLA.

‘Many thousands of dollars on the line’

“We’re talking of many thousands of dollars on the line here for low-income families,” Abby Shafroth, an attorney and director of the student loan borrower assistance project at the National Consumer Law Center, told CNBC.

“All those benefits [of the pandemic-relief law] will be lost for families suffering from unaffordable student loans.”

Parents with student loans may lose money

Some parents who’ve defaulted on their federal student loans might have part of their child tax credit seized this tax season, according to CNBC.

There are about 9million borrowers in default, the outlet noted. Half of those are parents with dependent children, which is the population that is eligible for the child tax credit, according to a 2019 report issued by the Institute for College Access and Success.

Although monthly installments of the credit paid from July through December of 2021 were protected from garnishment for federal debts, that isn’t the case for the rest of the credit that is paid as a tax refund.

However, refunds that are received before May 1 are protected thanks to the federal student loan pause, CNBC reported.

To expedite payment, use direct deposit

According to the IRS, the quickest method to collect a CTC payment is to file a tax return electronically and choose direct deposit.

The possibility of a paper check being lost, stolen, or returned to the IRS as undeliverable is eliminated with direct deposit.

It also saves money for the taxpayer; according to the IRS, each paper return costs more than $1, but each direct deposit costs only a cent.

Letter 6419 and Schedule 8812 explained

To collect the CTC, individuals need to have these documents handy:

Letter 6419 : Lists the total number of advanced payments that the recipient should have received, as well as the total monetary value, to explain how this impacts tax returns for 2021.

: Lists the total number of advanced payments that the recipient should have received, as well as the total monetary value, to explain how this impacts tax returns for 2021. Schedule 8812 (in Form 1040): Used to compute the “additional child tax credit,” which is an alternative refundable credit.

What does Letter 6419 look like?

The IRS logo is on the upper left corner of Letter 6419, which is a black-and-white one-page letter.

“2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit (AdvCTC) Payments,” says a huge box at the top of the letter.

The following is bolded from the letter: “Keep this important tax information. You need it to prepare your 2021 income tax return.”

“Letter 6419” is not written in bold characters at the top of the correspondence. Instead, it is labeled “Letter 6419” in the lower right corner.

Do not throw away IRS Letter 6419

In recent weeks, the IRS has sent millions of letters to eligible households, who earned the Child Tax Credit in 2021 got Letter 6419.

The IRS’ Letter 6419 lists the total number of advanced payments that the recipient should have received, as well as the total monetary value, to explain how this impacts tax returns for 2021.

The number of children used to determine the compensation will also be included in the letter.

It is important to now throw it away as it can aid in filling out your taxes.

What is CHILDCTC?

Your bank account labels deposits for the child tax credit as CHILDCTC, according to the White House website.

If you receive your child tax credit payments electronically, transactions will label the company name as “IRS TREAS 310” and the text description as “CHILDCTC.”

How to receive CTC faster in 2022

Tax season 2022 officially began on Monday, January 24, allowing individuals to receive extra money from the extended child tax credit.

To do so, you must first get IRS Letter 6419 detailing how much of the child tax credit you have already earned and then submit Schedule 8812 – found on Form 1040 – to collect the remaining half of the benefit after the 2021 tax returns are filed.

You may also visit the IRS website’s child tax credit update portal to see how much money you’ve already received.

You will receive two letters if you are married, and both will be necessary in order to file correctly.

‘Change of circumstances’ portal

If your family dynamic changed – say you sent off a kid to college, were expecting a baby, tying the knot or your annual income changed in 2021 – all of these factors might affected whether you qualified or how much money you could be sent last year in child tax credit payments.

The “change of circumstances portal should allow them to enter their change in marital status and also where the children are,” Nina Olson, executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights, said during a previous IRS oversight hearing.

To claim, IRS encourages online services

On the IRS website, individuals can use their online account to securely access the most up-to-date information about their federal tax account, including information on their CTC, and to view information from their most recently filed tax return.

From there, according to IRS, users can:

View the amounts of the Economic Impact Payments received

Access Child Tax Credit Update portal

View data from most recent tax returns and access additional records

View 5 years of payment history and any pending or scheduled payments

Increasing CTC coverage could reduce hardship

Finally, the NBER found in their previous report from before the payments concluded, “increasing the CTC coverage rate would be required in order for material hardship to be reduced further.”

“Self-reports suggest the lowest-income households were less likely than higher-income families to receive the first CTC payments,” the paper added.

“As more children receive the benefit in future months, material hardship may decline further.”

“Even with imperfect coverage, however, our findings suggest that the first CTC payments were largely effective at reducing food insufficiency among low-income families with children.”

Payments reduced food insufficiency in marginalized groups

The Bureau also found that child tax credit payments helped certain specific groups more strongly.

“The effects on food insufficiency are concentrated among families with 2019 pre-tax incomes below $35,000, and the CTC strongly reduces food insufficiency among low-income Black, Latino, and White families alike,” the study found.

CTC payments ‘strongly reduced food insufficiency’

The National Bureau of Economic Research released a paper on the impacts of the child tax credit payments and revealed startling findings.

First, the child tax credit payments “strongly reduced food insufficiency: the initial payments led to a 7.5 percentage point (25 percent) decline in food insufficiency among low-income households with children,” according to the study.

Indiana man stole CTC money

A local news outlet reported that a man from Mitchell, Indiana, allegedly stole more than $600 of a woman’s child tax credit money in November 2021.

The incident was captured on video surveillance, and the man, identified as 33-year-old Michael Jarvis, was arrested on theft charges.

Claiming the child and dependent care tax credit

The child and dependent care tax credit was also expanded under the Rescue Act.

Families can now claim up to 50 percent of qualifying expenses, up from 35 percent previously.

Once that threshold exceeds that number, the credit percentage rate starts to phase out from 50 percent.

Specifically, families with more than one kid who spent $16,000 in qualifying expenses will be able to claim care credits of up to $8,000.

Claimants with one child can receive credits of up to $4,000.

Could CTC checks return with double payment?

Previously, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that if Congress can agree on an extension to the expanded Child Tax Credit that expired at the end of 2021, double payments could be a possibility as soon as this month.

She said: “If we get it done in January, we’ve talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option.”

But a bill passage doesn’t appear to be close, based on where things stand currently.

Likewise, the resumption of the child tax credit payments would have to be included as a provision in President Biden’s build-back better agenda.