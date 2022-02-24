ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jason Aldean sells the bulk of his catalog in a $100 million deal

By Carena Liptak
southernillinoisnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Aldean has sold 90 percent of his catalog of recorded music to independent publishing company Spirit Music Group. Variety reports that the sale yielded upward of $100 million. Included in the sale are...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Jason Aldean to perform at 2022 York State Fair

The York State Fair on Monday announced the first edition to its 2022 concert lineup: country music entertainer Jason Aldean. Aldean's Rock n Roll Cowboy Tour will take the Grandstand Stage at 8 p.m. on July 31, the Fair announced. He'll be joined by special guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan.
YORK, PA
Lincoln Journal Star

Jason Aldean, Kevin Hart announce Omaha shows

Two major acts announced upcoming shows at Omaha's CHI Health Center. County music star Jason Aldean and comedian Kevin Hart will host shows at the Omaha arena in August. Aldean is bringing his 34-city tour to Omaha on Aug. 5. He was last in Omaha in February 2020. Seven of...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Aldean
Taste of Country

Will Scotty McCreery Lead the Most Popular Videos in Country Music?

Scotty McCreery is paying homage to one of country music's all-time greatest artists in his new video for "Damn Strait." Will he top the week's most popular videos? We'll see. McCreery's cool new clip in tribute to George Strait is facing off against some of the most significant competition we've seen so far in the new year. Chris Janson and Dustin Lynch both have new videos out, as well as Caroline Jones, Adam Shoenfeld, Amanda Kate, Sarah Darling, the Cactus Blossoms and Maggie Baugh.
MUSIC
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closes For Good

There's one fewer pizza options in town.Manvi Marthur/Unsplash. Over the last decade or so there has been a continued push of Midwestern restaurants into metro Phoenix. Chicago-style pizza kitchens spread throughout the Valley and with it several popular brands from the Chicagoland area. However, while some Midwestern snowbirds have flocked to these destinations for a taste of “back home,” Arizona residents haven’t taken to the style as strongly as what the restaurant owners believed. This has led to the closure of several of these restaurants, including the complete shuttering of an entire brand.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Spirit Music Group
ABC News

Carrie Underwood teases what's to come at upcoming Las Vegas residency performances

Carrie Underwood is giving her fans an idea of what to expect when her "Reflection" residency in Las Vegas continues this March. The award-winning singer successfully kicked off the residency in December and is set to take the stage once again at the Resorts World Theatre with performances on March 23, 25-26, 30, April 1-2, May 11, 13-14, 18, 20-21.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
My Country 95.5

Kelly Clarkson Is Performing a Dolly Parton Tribute at the 2022 ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7 to perform a special tribute to country legend Dolly Parton. Clarkson announced news of the performance on her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, on Wednesday (Feb. 23). Parton, of course, will be present for Clarkson’s performance, as she is hosting the awards show alongside co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Luke Bryan Praises Katy Perry's Insights Ahead of His Own Las Vegas Residency

Luke Bryan kicked off his first Las Vegas residency on Feb. 11, and he's gotten a lot of advice from his fellow American Idol judges. Bryan will be taking the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas, where Katy Perry had her Play residency last year. "Katy, I've been talking to her... She said, 'It's just a big, big stage,'" Bryan told Entertainment Tonight ahead of his first show.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy