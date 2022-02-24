Balancing Aggression and Complexity, Cloud Rat Reflects on a World Turned Upside Down

Discussing anger, creating music during lockdown, and being inspired by hard metal shows, Sasami breaks down the making of her sophomore album. Sasami wants you to get in touch with your anger. Her new album, Squeeze, was created completely in service to that emotion — to break it apart, investigate its nuances, and compel one to get completely comfortable letting it all out. Across its 11 jagged, furious tracks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter — who runs in tight circles with Japanese Breakfast and Mitski — aptly channels nu metal, emo, screamo, rock, and even country to paint a blazing spectrum of rage and frustration, dwelling on topics as intimate as broken relationships and as big as our human relationship with the planet. Written largely throughout lockdown and with queer, POC anger in mind, the record burns like alcohol over a wound, clarifying any lingering toxins through sheer and pure cathartic release.
