New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum made some waves at NBA’s All-Star weekend when he said that Zion Williamson had not reached out to him since he was traded to the Pelicans earlier in February. It looks as if the situation has been rectified. Earlier this week, reports claimed that Williamson and McCollum had talked since McCollum’s All-Star game comments, something that McCollum himself confirmed Thursday — while also defending the much-maligned Williamson.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO