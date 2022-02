The 2022 Acadiana Area Go Red for Women Luncheon is happening on Thursday, March 10, 2022. There is still time to get your tickets for this must-attend event. The Luncheon will take place at Le Pavillon Lafayette on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:45 am. There will be an online auction that will be live from 10:30 am until 11:45 am on the same day.

