ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Justice Department sues UnitedHealth over nearly $8B deal

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVDTE_0eO1jNmd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sv3XW_0eO1jNmd00

Federal regulators are suing to block UnitedHealth Group’s purchase of the technology company Change Healthcare, a deal announced more than a year ago.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that the proposed deal would hurt competition and give UnitedHealth Group — which runs the nation's largest insurer — access to sensitive claims information from competitors.

“If America’s largest health insurer is permitted to acquire a major rival for critical health care claims technologies, it will undermine competition for health insurance and stifle innovation in the employer health insurance markets," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Justice department officials said in the statement that the deal would give UnitedHealth control of a "critical data highway through which about half of all Americans’ health insurance claims pass each year.”

A UnitedHealth spokesman said Thursday the Justice department’s “deeply flawed position is based on highly speculative theories that do not reflect the realities of the health care system. We will defend our case vigorously.”

UnitedHealth said in January 2021 that it would spend nearly $8 billion in cash to add the company and boost its ability to provide data analytics and revenue cycle management support, among other offerings.

The deal totals around $13 billion counting debt, and the companies had initially expected it to close in the second half of 2021.

Aside from running a health insurer, UnitedHealth also operates a growing Optum business that provides care, manages pharmacy claims and offers technology services and support.

The Department of Justice was joined by attorneys general from Minnesota and New York in filing the lawsuit.

Shares of UnitedHealth fell more than 1%, or nearly $8, to $451.63 in midday trading while broader indexes also dropped.

———

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Future of UnitedHealth-Change deal uncertain as timing deadline nears

The Justice Department again is considering a lawsuit to block UnitedHealth Group's acquisition of Change Healthcare, according to a Dealreporter article published Feb. 15. Change Healthcare's shares fell on the report, according to Seeking Alpha. The two companies reportedly are preparing for a "last rites" meeting with the Justice Department,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. sues to block UnitedHealth's $8 billion deal for Change Healthcare

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued to stop UnitedHealth Group’s $8 billion acquisition of Change Healthcare, saying the deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors’ data and ultimately push up healthcare costs. UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021, saying...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans 'don't deserve to govern' if they take back Congress and then 'continue to be a speed bump to America's collapse' after releasing 11-point policy agenda

Sen. Rick Scott at CPAC said Republicans who don't think the party needs a specific policy agenda for taking back Congress in the midterm elections 'don't deserve to govern.'. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chair touted his own 11-point policy agenda plan released this week, as he said: ‘If the Republicans return to Washington’s business as usual, if we have no bigger plan than to be a speed bump on the road to America’s collapse, we actually don’t deserve to govern.'
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
CBS New York

New vaccine demonstrates 100% efficacy against severe COVID, hospitalizations

NEW YORK -- There's some exciting news about the effectiveness of a new COVID vaccine about to be submitted for FDA authorization.It's a vaccine that's said to provide total protection against COVID, and CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says that's for a very specific type of COVID infection, the one was actually care most about.The first companies to produce an effective vaccine against COVID-19 were Moderna and Pfizer, both using a new messenger RNA, or mRNA, technology. Largely forgotten in the vaccine race were numerous more conventional vaccine technologies.Now, two doses of a new COVID vaccine that is based on a conventional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

How many booster shots will we need?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The third vaccine shot — the so-called booster shot — seems to have worked for many in beating back the Omicron wave, as hospitalizations and severe cases have not climbed along with new cases.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Unitedhealth Group#Change Healthcare#Americans#The Justice Department#Optum#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Guardian

US supreme court hears case that could limit Biden’s bid to fight climate crisis

The US supreme court was on Monday hearing a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. The administration is already dealing with congressional refusal to enact the climate change proposals in Joe Biden’s Build Better Back plan. Now the justices are taking up an appeal from 19 mostly Republican-led states and coal companies over whether the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
Motley Fool

Social Security Retirees Are Coping With the Biggest Financial Challenge in 40 Years

Retirees need to be aware of the impact of inflation and make smart financial choices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy