ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Stablecoins gain as bitcoin, ether fall after Russia invades Ukraine

By Gertrude Chavez-dreyfuss, Hannah Lang
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39W5xR_0eO1j9Vi00

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Stablecoins, which are virtual tokens pegged to traditional currencies such as the U.S. dollar, held gains on Thursday in the midst of a sell-off in risk assets such as stocks and bitcoin after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Most stablecoins were slightly higher on the day. Their market capitalization was up 0.3% at $182.5 billion, according to cryptocurrency data tracker coinmarketcap.com. Its daily trading volume, though, surged 75% to $108.1 billion.

In contrast, both bitcoin and ether dropped to one-month lows. Bitcoin was last down 3.1% at $36,121 , while ether slid 4.1% to $2,475 , following Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders around nearly all of the country's perimeter on Thursday after Moscow mounted a mass assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. read more

"You have a risk-off environment that's been happening for months now, and that in some ways has increased the demand for digital dollars, and so we've certainly seen into the end of last year and through today pretty significant growth in demand for USDC," said Jeremy Allaire, cofounder and chief executive officer of Circle, referring to the stablecoin USD coin, pegged to the U.S. dollar on a 1-to-1 basis.

The USD Coin was up 0.1% at $1, coinmarketcap data show. Some of the biggest stablecoin gainers were Fei USD, a stablecoin in the decentralized finance space, which was up 1.2%, and Liquity USD, which rose 1.4%.

"While stablecoins have a much tighter range and less volatility than other crypto assets, in reality their supply is limited," said Joe DiPasquale, chief executive officer at BitBull Capital, which manages crypto funds.

"When there is a spike in demand for assets like USDC on exchanges, it's possible to see their value go up a fraction of a percent, as we've seen in the last 24 hours," he added.

The Russian invasion has dampened the notion that bitcoin is a safe haven, analysts, said. In fact, the world's largest cryptocurrency has behaved more like a risk asset. Since the beginning of the year when the Russia-Ukraine crisis started percolating, bitcoin has lost 22% of its value against the dollar.

Investors have flocked to Treasuries and the U.S. dollar, and even gold, the asset that has been compared to bitcoin.

The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield fell about 4 basis points to 1.9425% , as prices rose, while the dollar index rose to its highest since late June 2020. It was last up 1.2% at 97.382.

Gold surged to its highest since September 2020. It last changed hands at $1,922 , up 0.8%.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Hannah Lang; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Allaire
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Stock#Ukrainian#Russian#European#Usdc#Circle#The Usd Coin#Coinmarketcap Data#Liquity Usd#Bitbull Capital
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

337K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy