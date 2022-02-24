ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Therapeutic Spotlight: Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

physiciansweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shunt#Healthday News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Davenport Journal

Man, who was one of the sickest COVID patients at his hospital, says he regrets not getting the vaccine after spending over two months in a coma and life support

The 36-year-old man, who was reportedly one of the sickest COVID patients at the hospital, says he regrets not getting vaccinated. The man said he went so far into the pandemic without getting sick that he figured he could shrug off getting the vaccine. He had no preexisting conditions and was otherwise healthy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the First Signs of Kidney Problems?

Because kidney disease has no symptoms in its early stages, it is easy for it to go unnoticed until it has progressed to a serious stage. You could be suffering from a life-threatening illness without even realizing it. Keep an eye out for the following early warning signs:. 13 common...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Dad, with no prior medical history, has died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease

The 33-year-old dad has reportedly died after doctors say his second COVID-19 vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of an autoimmune disease. The man had no prior medical history and the doctors have reportedly agreed that the COVID vaccine caused an immune response that led to the development of the autoimmune disease and HLH, his wife said.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy