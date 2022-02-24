Graphic novel by Oscar-winner Miyazaki coming to US after 40 years

“Shuna’s Journey” is a 1983 graphic novel by award-winning animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

First Second, a Macmillan imprint, will publish “Shuna’s Journey” on Nov. 1 for the first time in the United States.

A 1983 graphic novel by renowned Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is set to be released for the first time in the United States this year.

First Second, a Macmillan imprint, will publish “Shuna’s Journey” on Nov. 1, with Alex Dudok de Wit translating the book into English.

“It's just a really beautiful story, strange even by Miyazaki's standards, sombre and luminous by turns,” de Wit wrote on Twitter. “I can't wait for this to be out!”

Miyazaki, 81, is well-known as the Oscar-winning director and animator behind movies including “Spirited Away,” the 2003 winner for best animated feature. His 2013 film “The Wind Rises” was also nominated for the best animated feature Academy Award.

Mark Siegel, editorial and creative director of First Second, told The Associated Press, “Fans of ‘Princess Mononoke’ and ‘Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’ — there are millions of us — will delight in finding early hints of these masterworks in gorgeous watercolor pages by Miyazaki’s own hand.”

