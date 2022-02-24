ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook

First abolitionist paper in US revived for the 21st century

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwnSZ_0eO1gJn000
  • The Emancipator is a newspaper that launched in 1820 and focused on advocating for the abolition of slavery.
  • A group of journalists, scholars and community members are reviving the paper, which is set to launch this year.
  • The Emancipator will focus on reframing the national conversation on racial equity and discuss actionable solutions.

A group of journalists, scholars and community members have come together to relaunch a historic abolitionist newspaper nearly 200 years after it was first published, with the purpose of reframing the national conversation on racial equity.

The Emancipator was established in 1820 and solely devoted to the abolition of slavery, but now through a collaboration between Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s opinion team, the paper is being relaunched.

Its core focus will be to address America’s tendency toward anti-Blackness, creating a conversation about the structural underpinnings of white supremacy, according to The Emancipator’s website.

“Whether an individual is Asian, Latino, Native American, Black, or White, when the nation is pressed to live up to its ideals by addressing people underserved and abused by social policy and laws, history shows everyone benefits,” the paper says.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The paper has big names behind it, including Pulitzer-Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, who serves as an advisory board member and created the landmark 1619 Project. Joy-Ann Reid, MSNBC’s political analyst and host of “The ReidOut,” is also an advisory board member.

The Emancipator’s relaunch was founded by Ibram X. Kendi, author of the best-selling "How to Be an Antiracist," a professor in humanities at Boston University and the founding director of the school’s Center for Antiracist Research, and Bina Venkataraman, editor-at-large in Globe Opinion.

When discussing the goals of The Emancipator, co-editor in chief Amber Payne said she wants the publication to not simply “have a conversation on race,” but move to actionable debates.

“Forget the chatter and the hot takes and move to what can we do about it. We can be a leader here,” said Payne.

Payne used the issue of reparations as an example, debating the benefits and drawbacks for things like cash payments versus housing credit.

Elihu Embree created the paper more than 200 years ago “to advocate the abolition of slavery, and to be a repository of tracts on that interesting and important subject,” according to the University of Tennessee Knoxville libraries.

Embree published the first issue of The Emancipator on April 30, 1820, in Jonesborough, Tenn., and it went on to surpass a circulation of 2,000, including being well distributed outside of the state.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
Mental_Floss

Watch: Rare Footage of All-Black Towns in 1920s America

Many textbooks focus on the hardships Black Americans faced after slavery, including exploitative sharecropping practices, racist Jim Crow laws, and violence at the hands of white supremacists. One part of African American history that gets less attention is the thriving Black communities that appeared in the decades following the Civil War. Thanks to rare footage captured by an amateur filmmaker, we have an intimate look at what life was like in these all-Black towns in the 1920s.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bina Venkataraman
CBS News

Remarkable photos of Black America 100 years ago

The celebration of Black history in the U.S. has a long history itself. President Gerald Ford may be credited for officially recognizing the tradition in 1976, but a month-long celebration of Black American achievement goes back decades earlier. Black communities have held special events in February — the birth month of both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln — since the late 19th century.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abolitionist#The Boston Globe#Asian#Latino#Native American#Msnbc#Globe Opinion
BBC

What happened to the British children born to black GIs?

Eighty years ago, US soldiers began arriving in the UK to help in the fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. In a small sleepy village in Suffolk, life was about to change forever. Best friends Eldridge Marriot and Trevor Everett grew up together in Tostock village, where they still live today.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washington Examiner

Money problems aside, Black Lives Matter continues to harm America

Thanks to stellar reporting by the Washington Examiner, we now know the main Black Lives Matter organization remains leaderless and refuses to account for more than $60 million. Yet, in many ways, the group has never had more impact. For example, its educational partner began its annual Week of Action on Monday.
EDUCATION
Decider.com

‘The View’ Destroys Clarence Thomas For “Unbelievable” Bias Regarding Wife’s Role in Capitol Riots

The View had a bone to pick with the Supreme Court today, specifically Justice Clarence Thomas, thanks to his bias regarding the Jan. 6 riots cases. After his wife, Ginny Thomas, played a major role in the insurrection, folks are upset that Thomas has yet to recuse himself from any of the cases regarding the riots, blaming him for showing his partisanship in a role that’s meant to be neutral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
The Hill

The Hill

487K+
Followers
58K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy