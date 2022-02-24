First abolitionist paper in US revived for the 21st century

The Emancipator is a newspaper that launched in 1820 and focused on advocating for the abolition of slavery.

A group of journalists, scholars and community members have come together to relaunch a historic abolitionist newspaper nearly 200 years after it was first published, with the purpose of reframing the national conversation on racial equity.

The Emancipator was established in 1820 and solely devoted to the abolition of slavery, but now through a collaboration between Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s opinion team, the paper is being relaunched.

Its core focus will be to address America’s tendency toward anti-Blackness, creating a conversation about the structural underpinnings of white supremacy, according to The Emancipator’s website.

“Whether an individual is Asian, Latino, Native American, Black, or White, when the nation is pressed to live up to its ideals by addressing people underserved and abused by social policy and laws, history shows everyone benefits,” the paper says.

The paper has big names behind it, including Pulitzer-Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, who serves as an advisory board member and created the landmark 1619 Project. Joy-Ann Reid, MSNBC’s political analyst and host of “The ReidOut,” is also an advisory board member.

The Emancipator’s relaunch was founded by Ibram X. Kendi, author of the best-selling "How to Be an Antiracist," a professor in humanities at Boston University and the founding director of the school’s Center for Antiracist Research, and Bina Venkataraman, editor-at-large in Globe Opinion.

When discussing the goals of The Emancipator, co-editor in chief Amber Payne said she wants the publication to not simply “have a conversation on race,” but move to actionable debates.

“Forget the chatter and the hot takes and move to what can we do about it. We can be a leader here,” said Payne.

Payne used the issue of reparations as an example, debating the benefits and drawbacks for things like cash payments versus housing credit.

Elihu Embree created the paper more than 200 years ago “to advocate the abolition of slavery, and to be a repository of tracts on that interesting and important subject,” according to the University of Tennessee Knoxville libraries.

Embree published the first issue of The Emancipator on April 30, 1820, in Jonesborough, Tenn., and it went on to surpass a circulation of 2,000, including being well distributed outside of the state.

