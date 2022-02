Activision shareholders are suing the gaming company in an attempt to block a proposed $68.6 billion sale to Microsoft that was announced in January. Two lawsuits filed in California and New York federal court on Thursday say the company’s board of directors have a conflict of interest in the approval of this massive deal. Shareholders argue in the lawsuits that Activision’s insiders negotiating large portions of company stock and equity awards that they will get after the deal is approved, pending any antitrust scrutiny.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO