Ivy Tech has entered into an agreement to rent out about 4,200 additional square feet at its Shelbyville site in order to relocate certain classes. Ivy Tech’s state board of trustees recently approved an addendum to the college’s lease at the Shelbyville Intelliplex, said Stephanie Amos, vice chancellor of Johnson and Shelby counties. This will allow the area’s campus to relocate its Advanced Automation and Robotics Technology program over to that facility from the Blue River Career Center.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO