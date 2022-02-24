Cal Poly choirs performing concert ‘To the Hands’ on March 12

Students of various majors will contribute to the production

– The Cal Poly Choirs’ Winter Concert, “To the Hands” will be a collaboration with students from many different majors at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, in Miossi Hall in the Performing Arts Center’s Christopher Cohan Center.

The title piece, “To the Hands,” is by Caroline Shaw and will be performed by PolyPhonics. The production of the concert will feature creative engineering projections and lighting by students in the Liberal Arts in Engineering Program, and dancers from the Theatre and Dance Department. The piece explores ways in which homelessness is viewed in society.

“To the Hands” is based loosely upon a 17th century piece by Baroque composer Dietriche Buxtehud, which is titled “Jesu Membra Nostri” (“The Limbs of Jesus”). It is a collection of seven short cantatas for soloists, choir and orchestra and will be performed by the Cal Poly Chamber Choir.

The concert will also feature works performed by Cal Poly’s University Singers, a small string ensemble of Cal Poly faculty members, as well as the Cal Poly Cello Ensemble.

Tickets are $15 and 20 for the public and $10 for students. Event parking is sponsored by the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are sold at the Cal Poly Ticket Office from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To order tickets visit the event webpage or call 805-756-4849.

The concert is sponsored by Cal Poly’s Music Department, College of Liberal Arts and Instructionally Related Activities program.

For more information, visit the Music Department’s calendar website, email music@calpoly.edu or call 805-756-2406.