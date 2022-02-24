ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

8,600 child teethers sold at Target, online recalled due to choking hazard

By Adrian Mojica
wgxa.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall alert for 8,600 wooden teethers for young children due to choking hazards. According to the CPSC, the wooden teethers have a string...

wgxa.tv



