Jack Sampson

Those who tune into Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer already know which leading man is rich and which one is not. What viewers don't learn right away, however, is that one of the female contestants is also a lot wealthier than she lets on. So, what is Amanda Pace's net worth?
Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Julia Fox is having a moment. And for today's front row viewing of Versace's Fall 2022 show in Milan, that buzz translated to a mane moment designed to turn heads with each swivel of the actress's own. To play up her vixen-esque Versace ensemble, Fox turned to hairstylist Ezio Diaferia who crafted a latex-wrapped ponytail that swung snakelike to the floor.
Comments / 0