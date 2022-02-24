ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 Plymouth Township cemeteries vandalized

By Rachel Kurland
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFY7V_0eO1ODv200

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are investigating the desecration of three neighboring cemeteries in Plymouth Township.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, police say several gravesites were vandalized and spray-painted with swastikas, according to a photo police shared on Facebook.

The cemeteries are all within a mile of each other: Saint Benedict Cemetery on Colwell Lane, Saint Matthews Cemetery at North Lane and Butler Pike, and Old Saint Matthews Cemetery a few blocks away on Butler Pike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department Detective Unit at 610-279-1901 or email Det. Sgt. Christopher Schwartz at cschwartz@plymouthtownship.org .

KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

