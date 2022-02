Rihanna's maternity style is already shaping up to be one for the ages. From the hot pink bump-baring Chanel coat that she wore to announce the baby news with A$AP Rocky (we're still not over the pics, by the way) to her designer diamond bra valued at over £25k, RiRi is out here redefining maternity fashion in the best possible way. This weekend, the duo made their first public appearance since confirming they're expecting and, aside from the pair looking totally adorable, Rihanna's outfit is an absolute knock-out.

