ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

We’ve Been Saying Lindsay Lohan’s Name Wrong

energy941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindsay Lohan has had some big things going on lately. She’s...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Lohan
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Shock: Mission: Impossible Actor Allegedly Marrying A British Woman After His Failed Attempt To Date Angelina Jolie?

Tom Cruise is, allegedly, smitten with a British woman after failing to pursue Angelina Jolie. Tom Cruise has been in a handful of relationships throughout his life. But his most recent one was with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes. It’s been 10 years since Cruise last dated someone so it’s not surprising that his fans are linking him to different celebrities.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc is back on the market after split from girlfriend of 6 years, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early February 2022, starting with this breakup news… On Feb. 13, multiple media outlets reported that Matt LeBlanc quietly split from his girlfriend of around six years, "Top Gear" producer Aurora Mulligan, sometime in 2020. "They haven't been together in over a year," a source told MailOnline of the former couple, who connected when the "Friends" alum signed on to host the British car show. The Sun, meanwhile, reported that, according to a source, the duo "struck a clean break," though the breakup is "still very raw." A second source told The Sun, "Matt and Aurora's relationship has run its course. It's all over. It's a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would. He and Aurora fell for each on 'Top Gear' and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match. But when he announced he was leaving 'Top Gear' and took on other work, it was hard for them. He's mainly based out of Los Angeles and was traveling a lot while Aurora was working in the U.K." Matt's rep later confirmed to Us Weekly that he and the Irish beauty, who's nearly two decades his junior, "are not together but remain good friends."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Peek Into Her Personal Life With a Sweet Birthday Photo of Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder prefer to keep their home life out of the spotlight, but every once in a while, the actress gives us a tiny glimpse into their relationship. On Moder’s 53rd birthday on Jan. 31, Roberts decided to share a post with her Instagram followers in honor of his big day. The image has the cinematographer looking off in the distance under a palm tree while holding a surfboard. Moder’s wet suit shows off his muscular biceps and his athletic form — we have a feeling this handsome photo makes the Pretty Woman star swoon. She captioned...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe Had the ‘Worst Table Read’ Ever for ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Ah, the heartbreak when two good-looking people don’t have chemistry! According to “My Best Friend’s Wedding” director P.J. Hogan, the 1997 rom-com would have looked very different had Julia Roberts and Russell Crowe connected during the audition process. “I don’t know what went wrong,” Hogan said in an excerpt of Scott Meslow’s book “From Hollywood With Love,” as reported by Vulture. “It was one of the worst table reads I’ve ever experienced.” Hogan, who had been pushing for Crowe to play Roberts’ love interest, added that megastar Roberts had casting approval. “No one was getting in this movie if Julia didn’t approve,” Hogan said....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Admits There Are Real Housewives He Hates And Shares Why He Won't Follow Any Of 'Em On Instagram

Essentially, Andy Cohen is viewed by many fans as almost like the Santa Claus or Godfather of the Real Housewives franchise. He executive produces the various shows and presides over their drama-filled reunion specials, which makes it no wonder that it seems like the castmates are ever-eager to be on his good side. (Both figuratively and literally.) Unfortunately for them, the longtime Bravo host admitted that there are indeed some among them he hates. Cohen has also shared why none of them (including the favored) are getting that follow back on his Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly had her first baby - here are her refreshing views about motherhood

Jennifer Lawrence is a new mother, according to reports. Lawrence, 31, publicly announced last September that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were expecting their first child and, according to TMZ, she has now given birth in Los Angeles. While the baby’s gender and exact date of birth still remain unknown, here’s everything the actress has said about motherhood.During her early 20s, the Silver Lining’s Playbook star was looking forward to becoming a mother one day. In a 2012 interview with The Daily Beast, she even said she felt destined for it. However, with her trademark candor Lawrence went...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

David Beckham shares the one meal that his wife Victoria eats every single day

David Beckham may be a foodie, but his wife, Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham, prefers to keep her diet simple. The soccer star appeared on Ruthie Rogers’ food-centric River Café Table 4 podcast to discuss his favorite culinary memories, and revealed that his pop star spouse, who he married in 1999, has basically eaten the same thing for decades.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Hilary Duff Had The Best Reaction To A TikTok That Confused Her With Lindsay Lohan

To all the millennials who grew up in the early 2000s, Hilary Duff will always be iconic as one of Disney Channel’s most beloved characters, Lizzie McGuire. But to the new generation of kids, it sounds like she’s “So Yesterday.” In a Feb. 8 TikTok video, a middle school teacher played a game with her students where she asked them to correctly name Y2K stars. When she pulled up a picture of Duff in character as Lizzie, the class... was clearly confused. They shouted out Lindsay Lohan’s name, then wondered if Duff was from the Disney Channel series Jessie. At least they tried, right? With over eight million views, the TikTok eventually reached Duff herself. Here’s how Hilary Duff responded to the TikTok confusing her with Lindsay Lohan.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy