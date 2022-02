The Green Bay Packers are hoping to keep most of their key players in town for the 2022 season, and that includes the veterans. Of course, the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are very much up in the air, but GM Brian Gutekunst provided an update on some other stars, including veteran offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. According to Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said the Packers feel “really good” about Bakhtiari as the team’s left tackle of the future, despite the injury-riddled season he endured in 2021.

