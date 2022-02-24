Why Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir

Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir now that she has free rein to share her story.

“For most of her life, even before her conservatorship, Britney has had to deal with other people speaking for her,” a source close to Spears exclusively tells Page Six.

“The narrative has been shifted time and time again by the media, the paparazzi, Britney’s exes and even her own family. After being silenced for almost 14 years, she’s ready to take back her voice, something that never should’ve been taken from her in the first place.”

Page Six broke the news Monday that the pop star, 40, inked a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster after a bidding war involving multiple publishing companies.

“The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas,” an insider told us at the time, referencing the $60 million that Barack and Michelle Obama got from Penguin Random House for their books.

While the announcement came just one month after Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, released her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” the first source insists the timing is purely a coincidence.

“Britney has always wanted to write a book and feels now is the best time to do it so that she can move on and be at peace again,” the source explains.

The tell-all is Britney’s first confirmed project since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, nearly 14 years after her father, Jamie Spears, took over control of her life and money.

The Grammy winner testified against her dad twice last summer, claiming he had abused his powers and sent her to a mental health facility against her will out of retaliation for the cancellation of her second Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Domination.”

Jamie, 69, denied any wrongdoing but conceded in court in June 2019 that his relationship with Britney “has always been strained.”

It appears writing is not the only thing the “Toxic” singer has in store in the coming months, as a source previously teased to Page Six that she “has big plans for 2022 as a thank-you to her beloved fans who gave her the courage to speak out against her situation and helped her get her life back.”