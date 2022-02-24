Ready for Spring Break? Things to consider before booking vacations in 2022

This is getting to be a habit: The most famous luxury oceanfront resort in Sunny Isles Beach was just named one of the best hotels in the country. U.S. News & World Report has just released its 2022 rankings of the best hotels in the United States, and in what was a surprise to precisely no one, Acqualina Resort was ranked no. 3 in the country, behind The Peninsula Chicago (no. 1) and Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui (no. 2).

