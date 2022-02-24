Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests from February 9th through February 22nd.
Brent William Michael, 46, of Malvern, was arrested February 9th for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $2,600.
Ryan Jarrett James Wright, 31, of Glenwood, was arrested February 11th for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000.
Sheena Marie Griffin, 37, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested February 12th on a warrant out of Pottawattamie County for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $2,000.
Monta Arnell Johnson Jr., 21, of Glenwood, was arrested February 12th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $2,000.
Jacob Lee Reafleng, 24, of Red Oak, was arrested February 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on drug charges. Bond was set at $2,500.
Shanna Marie Black, 37, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested February 15th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000.
Kassandra Lee Shoemake, 32, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested February 16th on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000.
Taylor Marie Otis Wright, 24, of Council Bluffs, was arrested February 17th for Driving While Revoked or Denied. Bond was set at $1,000.
Tera Lee McAtee, 33, of Glenwood, was arrested February 22nd on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $2,000.
Shialea Kay Cozad, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested February 22nd for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000.
Comments / 0