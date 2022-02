British Airways flights were hit by major disruption on Friday evening after the airline suffered what it said were “significant technical issues”.A number of flights due to depart from London Heathrow were delayed or cancelled, according to the airport’s departures board, and videos posted on social media showed lengthy check-in queues.However inbound British Airways flights appeared to be landing without problem.A spokesperson for the flag carrier said flights were still operating and passengers were being checked in. They said the airline was “working hard to resolve a technical issue” after its website and app appeared to be down.In a statement...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO