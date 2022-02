Shopping for a new compact truck? If you are someone in search of off-road capability, you may be wondering which is the right pick for you. The 2022 Ford Maverick has been a hot commodity since its announcement. So much so, that Ford had to stop taking orders due to the sheer amount of folks expressing interest. And although the new Maverick may be a compact, unibody truck, that does not mean it can’t be outfitted to be a capable small off-road truck.

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO